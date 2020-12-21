Attorney General Barr Won’t Appoint Special Counsel in Hunter Biden Investigation

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

Barr says the investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances is being handled responsibly and professionally and that there is no point to have someone else handle the investigation.

President-elect Joe Biden says he is not going to discuss the investigation into his son with any attorney general candidates.

Some Republicans are already calling for the appointment of a special counsel to deter the role of politics in an investigation.