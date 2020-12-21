Anonymous Donor Gives $400,000 to Upgrade Ice Rink in Indian River

A generous donation has allowed Cooperation Park in Indian River to upgrade its ice rink.

The anonymous donor gave $400,000 so the park could add a roof, new side boards, redo the concrete, and install fencing. The rink came into being about 15 years ago, also paid for by an anonymous donor.

Township Supervisor for Tuscarora Township, Mike Ridley says the generosity of the community is what makes the area so special. “It’s quite a unique place and a build on what we pride ourselves on here in Indian River. It’s all volunteer labor, mostly volunteer labor that did this work and we’re very proud of that. That’s why it’s called Cooperation Park.”

Ridley went on to call the park a hidden gem of Indian River. They’re waiting for the ice to fully freeze over before they open up the ice rink.