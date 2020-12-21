Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Elk Rapids Lofts with Unique History

It’s a home with a unique history, layout and style.

In this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to Elk Rapids to check out two different lofts that make up this one-of-a-kind home.

“Chip Farrell built this part of the home and he bought a partially finished boat here and in this part of the house, started to complete his Elk 30 I guess,” said Anne Morrison Perry, realtor for Up North Properties. “And it was just like a huge novelty in town, you could go down the river and look in and you could see this boat in the living room so that was like, very cool.”

When you look around this wonderful home you can still see bits and pieces of the past when it doubled as a dockyard, like the blueprints that are sketched out on the floor upstairs.

This unique space has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and you’ll feel like you’ve gone below deck when you eat in the cozy, galley style kitchen.

The property is also home to another, more contemporary, living space that is attached by an upper and lower deck.

An incredible home with two unique living spaces — in a location that is pretty hard to beat.

Click here for the listing of this Amazing Northern Michigan Home.

