Sen. Stabenow, Peters Expand Great Lakes Restoration Initiative

Michigan senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters have announced the passage of their bill, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The bill focuses its efforts on stopping the spread of Asian carp and other invasive species, as well as restoring coastlines and preventing future contamination.

The bill reauthorizes and expands funding for the Great Lakes.

The passage of the bill will also expand it for another five years.