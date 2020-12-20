Michigan Health Officials Report 3,896 New COVID-19 Cases, 187 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 3,896 new cases of the coronavirus, and 187 additional deaths on Saturday.

However, 155 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has now had 458,852 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,461 COVID-19 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services provides weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 18th, 284,731 residents have recovered from the virus.

The MDHHS does not release new numbers on Sunday. Those numbers will be released alongside new case numbers Monday.

On Friday, The FDA has approved the Moderna vaccine for emergency use. It will now be shipped out across the country alongside the Pfizer vaccine.

Michigan defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

