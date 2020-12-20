BREAKING: New Coronavirus Relief Agreement, Government Funding Bill Finalized by Senate Leaders

Congress has come to an agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus deal.

The deal is an approximated $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, and passage by Congress is expected Monday.

In announcing the agreement for a relief bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “There will be another major rescue package for the American people. It is packed with targeted policies to help struggling Americans who have already waited too long.”

The agreement announced by Senate leaders Sunday will establish a temporary $300 per week in unemployment benefits and a $600 stimulus payment to most Americans. The unemployment benefits will last for 10 weeks.

It also includes subsidies for businesses hit hard by the pandemic, and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction. The package allows $300 billion in small business relief. It also includes vaccine distribution funds, the Postal Service and people needing food aid.

The new agreement is the largest spending measure during the pandemic, as it combines COVID-19 relief, a $1.4 trillion dollar government-wide funding plan and other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education.

UPDATE:

Shortly after the announcement, Senator Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced new details on the package.

They say the package will include $25 billion in rental assistance, $15 billion for theaters and other live venues, $82 billion for local schools, colleges and universities, and $10 billion for child care.

House Speaker Pelosi stated the package is an initial step and says, “In 31 days, when Joe Biden enters the White House, more help will be on the way.”

In the meantime, with a government shutdown deadline looming at midnight Sunday, lawmakers faced the reality of needing to enact another temporary spending bill, the second in as many days, to avert a shutdown of non-essential activities by federal agencies on Monday.