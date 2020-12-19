West Branch Troopers Investigate Horse and Buggy Crash

Michigan State Police of West Branch are investigating a horse and buggy crash that occurred Friday night.

Troopers say the crash took place on M-65 near Anderson Road in Iosco County’s Reno Township.

They say the horse and buggy was traveling northbound on M-65 when it was struck from behind by a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix.

Troopers say the driver of the car, a 30-year-old man from Hale, was distracted before hitting the horse and buggy.

They say the horse and buggy was driven by a 32-year-old man from Hale, and was carrying seven other people.

Troopers say none of the horse and buggy’s occupants were seriously injured in the crash.

The investigation of the crash is on-going.