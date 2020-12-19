Sault Ste. Marie Michigan State Police Host Drive-Up Recruitment Event

Aspiring state troopers headed to the Soo on Saturday for a drive-up recruitment event.

Tons of men and women turned out despite the falling snow. This is the first time the post has held a recruiting event in a drive-up style format, it was all to accommodate for coronavirus restrictions.

MSP says they’re looking for dedicated, qualified candidates to fill positions that have become vacated due to retirements and promotions. They say diversity is their biggest strength and asset.

“There’s been all sorts of people from all sorts of different backgrounds and that’s exactly what we are looking for. We need people from all different walks of life to join our team and help us provide the highest quality of law enforcement and public safety services,” said Sergeant Ben Eckola.

If you are interested in joining their team, contact your local post for more information.