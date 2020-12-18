Wayne Co. Sheriff Benny Napoleon Dies of COVID-19

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has died at the age of 65 after a battle with the coronavirus.

He was diagnosed with the virus on Nov. 19 and was moved to the hospital just two days later.

Napoleon served as sheriff since 2009 and had been re-elected this year.

Gov. Whitmer tweeted Thursday, “I am heartbroken at the news of my dear friend Benny’s passing. Sheriff napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most.”

She adds that his whole family are in her prayers.