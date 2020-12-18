State Approves Consumers Energy Electric Rate Hike for Customers

State regulators approved a $100 million electric rate hike for Consumers Energy.

The rate hike means the average bill for customers of Michigan’s second largest utility company will jump by about $9 month.

The rate increase will begin in January, with the increase being nearly 12% for residents.

Consumers Energy sought the higher rates to pay for upgrades to its distribution system and to meet its clean energy goals.

The rate hike is 39% of what the utility company requested.