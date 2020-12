Procession in Big Rapids to Honor Fallen Soldier

The public is invited to line up along Perry Ave. and State Street in Big Rapids to pay respects to a fallen soldier.

Big Rapids police say a procession will exit US-131 around 6 p.m. and follow that route before ending at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.

The department of public safety didn’t name the soldier. Only that anyone who wants to help pay respects to the fallen hero may attend attend the procession.