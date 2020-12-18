Phone Scammers Pretend to be CCE Central Dispatch

The Charlevoix Cheboygan and Emmet County’s Central Dispatch is warning you about a phone scam.

They say the scammers are using the dispatch number.

CCE Central Dispatch says if you get a phone call from this number, 231-347-3911, asking for your personal information—like your social security number—do not give it to them.

CCE Central Dispatch says dispatch would not ask for that information.

They recommend you hang up and call the number again to verify that it is CCE Central Dispatch.

They say it is a good reminder to never give personal information over the phone unless you are positive you know who you are speaking with.