Petoskey Restaurant Reacts to Continued Ban on Dine-in Service

Some businesses are set to reopen, but the restaurant industry will have to keep waiting to resume dine-in service.

They haven’t been able to serve customers inside since the the middle of November, and it will stay that way until at least January 15. Some restaurants have decided to ignore the order, but most are complying.

The Roast and Toast in downtown Petoskey is one of those, but General Manager Ben Walker says the extension is a great concern. “I’m hoping she talked about restaurants in there being part of that reopening phase soon because it’s going to get real bad real soon if we can’t start getting at least some sit-in dining.”

Walker says it’s important the public continues to support restaurants however they can.