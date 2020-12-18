Pence Vaccinated on Live T.V. to Promote Confidence in American People

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are being vaccinated on camera to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The live T.V. vaccination is also meant to build confidence among the American people.

A second coronavirus vaccine is on track to be available in just a few days. This comes as the country pushes past more than 310,000 deaths from the virus.

A Food and Drug Administration panel voted in favor of recommending Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Thursday.

That was the same committee that voted in favor of Pfizer’s vaccine last week.

The FDA says they will now work quickly to authorize Moderna’s vaccine.

Once authorized, 6 million doses will begin being distributed.

Health officials say the vaccines are a turning point in the country’s fight against the pandemic.

Spectrum Health Lakeland President Dr. Loren Hamel says, “We have finally turned the corner from just a defensive strategy around COVID-19 to in fact an offensive strategy.”

Federal officials hope 50 million Americans will have received at least their first shot by February.

Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer at Indiana State Dept. of Health, says, “When people go to get their vaccine, it won’t be a choice of oh I want Pfizer or I want Moderna.”