Oliver Art Center in Frankfort Offers Free Holiday Craft Kits, Online Classes to Engage Youth in the Arts

The Oliver Art Center in Frankfort has found a way to still connect and celebrate young artists this holiday season!

They have created different craft kits and online classes to help youth of all ages connect with their artistic abilities.

With the support of MI Pest of Beulah, OAC is giving out arts and crafts bags at no charge to area families. There are two different age groups: 7 and under and 8 and up and the bags are first come first serve until they run out. Each bag contains all the supplies needed for a couple seasonal craft projects.

They have also re-released their eight online classes. Each features an instructional video for the various different projects.

The Art Center is open to in-person visits in their gallery and gift shop.

