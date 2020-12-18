MTM On The Road: Wild Connections Makes It’s Way to the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Things are getting wild over at the Grand Rapids Public Museum!

They are open and featuring a new exhibit!

Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections Made with Lego Bricks is now open and gives us a fascinating look at mankind’s relationship with nature, the balance of ecosystems and animal endangerment.

All the animal sculptures you’ll find in this exhibit are made entirely of Lego bricks.

In addition to this new exhibit, there’s always a lot to see and do at the museum.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are exploring just some of the many exhibits the museum offers.