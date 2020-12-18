Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause Ships Thousands of Stockings to Military Members

Miss Sawyer’s Kids With a Cause is hard at work shipping thousands of stockings to military members

Sawyer Hendrickson started the Stockings Project when she was just six-years-old.

She’s now eleven.

She has shipped tens of thousands of care packages to military members all over the world.

Last year, she sent more than 10,000 stockings to troops, and this year she plans to do the same.

Sawyer says it’s personal for her to do this.

“My older brother Kyler joined the Marine Corp when I was six and a half and I just wanted to do something to remember him, but not just him, but everyone else who is also in the military serving,” said Sawyer.

