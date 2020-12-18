Michigan Senate Passes $465 Million COVID-19 Relief Package

The Michigan State Senate passed a $465 million COVID-19 relief bill of their own.

It includes $63 million in grants to small businesses, $45 million for restaurant workers who could get up to $1,600 grants, and the bill would extend 26 weeks of unemployment into 2021.

Senate Majority Leaer Mike Shirkey commented, “Recently, our governor said the state was “too strapped” to help the thousands of Michiganders harmed by her shutdowns. We disagreed. Tonight we passed assistance for those out of work through no fault of their own and for the hospitals and nursing homes on the front lines.”

The house would still have to approve, and it’s not clear on Friday where the governor stands on the plan.

