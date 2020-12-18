Michigan Officials Report 4,180 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,180 new cases of the coronavirus and 66 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 454,956 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,274 COVID-19 deaths.

Thursday the state was at 450,776 confirmed cases with 11,208 deaths.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 epidemic orders Friday, allowing for in-person learning at high schools and indoor entertainment venues to reopen on Monday, Dec. 21.

The new orders are effective from Dec. 21 and will last until Friday, Jan. 15.

Under the updated orders, casinos, bowling centers and movie theaters are allowed to reopen with a total capacity capped at 100. Food and drink concessions must remain closed at entertainment venues and social distancing requirements are in place.

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars, indoor contact sports, expect professional sports, night clubs and indoor group fitness classes are still not permitted.

College and universities can welcome students back to campus in January , with a face-to-face learning set to resume on Jan. 18.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 11, 236,369 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

