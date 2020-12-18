Manistee Navy Veteran Launches Handmade Soap Company

Manistee native Bartholomew James Coyle served in the Navy for eight years, and while he was stationed in California, he reconnected with a childhood friend.

“We were discussing what basically we were going to do for our future,” said Coyle. “He was employed in a job he didn’t necessarily like and, as much as I appreciate my job and service to the country, it wasn’t what I wanted to make a career either.”

They had many ideas to start up a business, and they landed on creating a bath product and candle company.

“Candles and soap were not our first idea,” said Coyle. “But they ended up being one of the more enjoyable ones.”

Pantheon Bath and Candle Company LLC sells soaps, candles, and they’re looking to expand into beard oil and bath bombs.

“I really started to enjoy the intricacies, the process, the creative aspect that goes into creating stuff like this,” said Coyle. “I was hooked.”

A portion of their proceeds are donated to various charities like Feeding America and The Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society.

“As I was selling these I thought, ‘I think I can afford to give back to a community that has been very generous to me’,” said Coyle.

And he has big goals for his business

“I think one of the most rewarding things that we eventually want to achieve is self employment and being able to not only only provide for our families but give back to the world in our own small way,” he said.