Left Foot Charley Brings Back Popular Cider & Unveils Special Bubbly for New Year’s Events

Northern Michigan cideries and wineries, much like every other business, have had to get creative during 2020. Plus, with inside dining and drinking, now closed, places like Left Foot Charley in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons have created new outdoor spaces.

In fact, Left Foot Charley has also recently brought back their famous Cinnamon Girl cider that flew off the shelves this past year. They’re also unveiling a couple of brand new sparkling wines and just started a special Thursday event at their outdoor space.

Owner, Bryan Ulbrich is also planning a special New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebration in the outdoor, socially distanced space in front of Left Foot Charley. There is a limited number of tables, so people are advised to plan accordingly.

If you’d like more information on Left Foot Charley’s new sparkling wine lineup, their heated outdoor patio space, and the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day events click here.