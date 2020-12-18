Lawmakers Vote to Freeze Water Shutoffs Statewide

State lawmakers have voted to freeze water shutoffs statewide through March.

The vote reinstates the pandemic-related moratorium that was upended by a court ruling against Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The bill received final approval in the State House Thursday and Governor Whitmer has said that she will sign it.

The governor prohibited water shutoffs in an order last spring, but the state Supreme Court declared the law that was the basis for the order unconstitutional.