High Schools, Entertainment Venues Set to Reopen Across Michigan

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updated its COVID-19 epidemic orders Friday, allowing for in-person learning at high schools and indoor entertainment venues to reopen on Monday, Dec. 21.

The new orders are effective from Dec. 21 and will last until Friday, Jan. 15.

Under the updated orders, casinos, bowling centers and movie theaters are allowed to reopen with a total capacity capped at 100. Food and drink concessions must remain closed at entertainment venues and social distancing requirements are in place.

“These past few weeks, Michiganders across the state stepped up and did their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, and because of our collective hard work, we are now able to begin the steps to carefully lift some of the protocols we have in place,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. “I am encouraged by the progress we have made since early November, and will continue to monitor the data closely during and after the holidays. One of the most important things Michiganders can do right now is make a plan to get the safe and effective vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eradicate this virus together.”

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars, indoor contact sports, expect professional sports, night clubs and indoor group fitness classes are still not permitted.

College and universities can welcome students back to campus in January , with a face-to-face learning set to resume on Jan. 18.

“We have made some progress in our fight against this pandemic, and this was a historical week as we started to distribute life-saving vaccines,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “It is important that everyone continues to do their part. Start planning for when you will get a vaccine when it is available to you, and let’s avoid a surge in cases after the holidays by avoiding gatherings, wearing our masks, and continuing to socially distance.”

Michigan has seen an improvement in the following three metrics since the pause was implemented in mid-November.

Hospital capacity dedicated to COVID-19 patients:13-day decline; current capacity is at 17.3% for beds with COVID-19 patients. Peaked at 20.1% on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Overall case rates: 27-day decline; currently at 439 cases per million. Peaked at 739 cases per million on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Positivity rate: 11-day decline; currently at 10.6% positive tests. Recently peaked at 14.3% on Friday, Dec. 4.