GTPulse: Traverse City Tourism Brings Back ‘Escape Packages’ For 2021









No doubt that tourism everywhere has been impacted and with it, the stores and restaurants that rely on its business to stay afloat. The Traverse City community has rallied around its businesses by shopping local for holiday gifts this year and keeping local takeout in their weekly dinner rotation. Local support is paramount right now, but unfortunately, incomparable to the cash flow that tourism traffic brings in. Traverse City Tourism is working hard to help safely encourage winter travel. Escape Packages are a fun and more cost-effective way to get the most out of your time in beautiful Northern Michigan and the Grand Traverse area. From January 4 to May 21, whether you’re traveling from somewhere else or just wanting to explore the beauty in your backyard. An exclusive mobile passport is the key to 2021’s winter wonderland. Don’t let the seasonal blues get you down, check out some of these Traverse City Tourism favorites below.

Visit the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. See the sand dunes covered in snow and the stunning waters of Lake Michigan all winter long at our favorite national park.

Snowshoe through the vineyards. Wander through the peaceful vineyards of the Traverse Wine Coast before enjoying a glass of your favorite vintage on a heated patio.

Hike the trails of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy. Beautiful, protected trails can be found all across northern Michigan for a walk in the woods.

Downhill or cross-country ski. Hit the slopes at several resorts around town or explore dozens of miles of groomed trails.

Go tubing with the family. Alpine tubing is fun for parents and kiddos alike, especially when followed by a warm mug of cocoa! Try it at Shanty Creek Resort or Mt. Holiday ski hill.

Stroll through downtown. Window shop on Front Street under the sparkling winter lights or walk along the grounds of the Village at Grand Traverse Commons.

Take a cozy sleigh ride. Ride through a winter wonderland on a horse-drawn sleigh ride at beloved spots like Crystal Mountain and Ranch Rudolph.

Get takeout from your favorite restaurant. Pick up dinner to go while you’re in town or bundle up and snag a bite inside an igloo, yurt, or tent with plenty of “cool” outdoor dining spots.

The mobile passport comes with discounts to local businesses, as well as inside tips to make sure you have the best stay possible. The passport will become available to you after directly booking your stay and checking in with a participating hotel through traversecity.com.

