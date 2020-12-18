Grand Traverse County Clerk Completes Successful Audit of November Election

On Friday, the Grand Traverse County Clerk says they have conducted an extensive audit of the Nov. 3 2020 election.

With the help of local clerks and staff, there was a thorough examination and analysis of documents, procedures, and equipment utilized to ensure the election results were accurate.

The Grand Traverse County Clerk says there was a full hand count of vote totals in randomly selected

races in Blair Township, Garfield Charter Township and Green Lake Township.

They say the hand tally count fully matched the machine calculated totals that were reported.

The Grand Traverse County Clerk says they will continue audits on the election in January.