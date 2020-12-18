Gift Certificate Match Promotion Helps Small Businesses in Ludington

Consumers Energy’s Our Town Gift Certificate program donated another $10,000 to Downtown Ludington.

The program provides communities with money to fund a matching gift card program for local small businesses.

Last week consumers donated $10,000 to downtown Ludington, and those gift cards sold out in four hours.

This week they donated another $10,000 and this time it only took 10 minutes to sell all the matching gift cards.

Downtown Ludington says this program has had a huge impact on their small businesses.

“It’s such a big boost for our downtown right now in a time when they can all use it and knowing that the dollars will be spent here in Ludington it’s amazing. So there is now $40,000 worth of economic impact heading to downtown Ludington,” said Jennifer Tooman, Communications and Marketing Manager.

Downtown Ludington says they are planning more big announcements for their upcoming New Year’s Eve live stream.