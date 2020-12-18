Friday Sessions on ‘the four’: Drew Hale Performs ‘3 More Branches’

Imagine being a kid on Christmas but not having a family or a home to call your own. There are hundreds of kids out there like that. When singer/songwriter Drew Hale met his wife, they decided

by the third date they wanted to adopt. And, now they have three beautiful boys. Drew wanted to do something to help the Child & Family Services of Northwestern Michigan’s ‘Angel Fund’ so he wrote this song about his boys called “3 More Branches’. Every dollar he makes off the song this month goes to the Angel Fund.

Click here for more information about Drew Hale’s fundraiser and music.

Special thanks to the Grand Traverse Resort & Spa for the use of their tree for the filming of the video above.