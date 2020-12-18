Emmet County Eases Financial Pressure on Bay Bluffs Medical Facility

Emmet County is trying to ease the financial pressure on Bay Bluffs Medical Care Facility in Harbor Springs. In 2018, the county had given them $155,000 to help with facility improvements.

Bay Bluffs made a payment of $50,000 to begin with hopes to pay the rest by the end of this year. However, after COVID-19 arrived, the facility soon realized they were going to have trouble paying the remaining $105,000.

In a recent agreement, Emmet County is helping by allowing Bay Bluffs to pay $50,000 of that at a later date. County Administrator Mike Reaves says it’s important the facility can be self sustaining. “We also recognize that our most vulnerable citizens can be, at times, our senior citizens and we want to make sure that we’re taking all of the steps necessary for them.”

The two parties will decide when the $50,000 will be payed back at a later date.