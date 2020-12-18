Emmet Co. Sheriff Mournes Sheriff Benny Napoleon

Michigan law enforcement and the community of Wayne County are mourning the loss of Sheriff Benny Napoleon, who died yesterday after complications from COVID-19.

Sheriff Napoleon dedicated most of his life serving the public and was sheriff of the county since 2009. Previously, he had served as the police chief in Detroit. He announced he had contracted the virus on November 20th and spent weeks in the hospital before succumbing to the illness.

Emmet County Sheriff Peter Wallin, who previously served as President of the Michigan Sheriff’s Association, said this affects all of them. “It’s sorry,” he said. “We lost a brother and our thoughts, obviously, are with his family and the men and women of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. May he rest in peace. He’s gone but he’ll never be forgotten.”

Sheriff Napoleon died on Thursday with family members with him.