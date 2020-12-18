Elves of Evart Help Supply Local Families in Need with Christmas Presents

‘There are so many people out of work and not able to have a nice Christmas’

Some of Santa’s helpers in Evart are spreading holiday cheer to local families in need. The elves created a Facebook group to connect with local families so that they can get to work making Christmas presents.

“To tell a kid that I’m sorry there’s no money for Christmas just kind of broke my heart and I wanted to do something different,” says Melody Walker in Evart.

That’s why Walker created a Facebook group called the Elves of Evart to make sure every child in her community has a present to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Walker says, “There’s been so many negative things this year and among the many people who have suffered, it’s the been the kids who really don’t understand everything that’s going.”

She says within a matter of hours, families were reaching out for help.

And so far, her group of elves have supplied 12 families in Evart with Christmas presents.

“I have really been blessed in watching the process and there’s so much joy in giving that people have,” says Walker.

Sally Eaton was one of the Evart Elves, she says it was fun buying gifts for children in her community:

“My daughter and I went shopping and we had fun shopping for them, it was like they were my own kids,” says Eaton.

However, for some of the elves, it’s more than just buying and wrapping the gifts. For Beth Latulip and her family, it’s about spending time together to remember her sister.

“This brings joy to us being able to help someone else and my sister who recently passed was a big supporter of giving,” says Latulip. “We just want to do this for her.”

Although this sleigh may not have any reindeer, these elves are helping to make the season bright for their community.

Latulip says, “Especially this year with COVID, there’s so many people needing and out of work and not able to have a Christmas, this is the best gift we can give. [My sister’s] smiling from Heaven now.