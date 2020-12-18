Crystal Mountain Welcomes Skiers, Snowboarders for 2020-2021 Season

There is excitement at Crystal Mountain on Friday for the opening of the season for skiing and snowboarding.

The hills are groomed to perfection and the chairlifts cranking, ready for the first skiers of the season.

At noon, the first person hopped on the chair lift for the 2020-2021 season.

Crystal Mountain is requiring facemasks inside and outside where social distancing is difficult.

Skier Dan Blair says it was a great day to get out on the hills.

“I was watching the weather going wow it’s going to be great ya know. I checked out Crystal’s website and looked like they had all kinds snow going so I said yeah I gotta get out there for the opening,” said Blair.

Crystal was open on Friday for pass holders and club members, but they will be open to everyone on Saturday.