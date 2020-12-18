Congress Approves 2-Day Bill to Avoid Shutdown as COVID-19 Relief Talks Continue
On Friday night, Congress approved of a continuing resolution that will extend government funding through Sunday to allow negotiations over a government spending measure and a coronavirus relief bill to continue.
The measure is now headed to President Trump’s desk.
It’s part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for negotiations on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
President Trump must sign it before 11:59 on Friday night to avert a government shutdown.
The agreement many are hoping for would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.
Congress will be back in session on Sunday.
After votes, @LeaderHoyer notified members that negotiators are still working toward an agreement.
No votes tomorrow.
Next votes are anticipated as early as 1:00 PM on Sunday. Members will receive a 2hr notice.
— House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) December 18, 2020