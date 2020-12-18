Congress Approves 2-Day Bill to Avoid Shutdown as COVID-19 Relief Talks Continue

On Friday night, Congress approved of a continuing resolution that will extend government funding through Sunday to allow negotiations over a government spending measure and a coronavirus relief bill to continue.

The measure is now headed to President Trump’s desk.

It’s part of an effort by lawmakers to buy additional time for negotiations on a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

President Trump must sign it before 11:59 on Friday night to avert a government shutdown.

The agreement many are hoping for would provide more than $300 billion in aid to businesses, a $300-per-week bonus federal jobless benefit, and $600 direct payments to individuals.

Congress will be back in session on Sunday.