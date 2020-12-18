BREAKING: FDA Approves Moderna Vaccine in Fight Against COVID-19

On Friday, the FDA authorized Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Moderna’s vaccine is the second to be authorized for emergency use in the United States.

Pfizer’s vaccine was given the green light last week.

Governor Whitmer said one of the most important things every adult should doing right now is planning for how they will get the vaccine when it becomes available.

“2020 has been a tough year, but thanks to the hardworking teams behind Pfizer and Moderna’s safe, effective vaccines, there is hope on the horizon. It will take time to widely distribute the vaccine, and we must all continue to do our part by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing our hands frequently,” said Governor Whitmer.

