Big Rapids Commemorates Fallen Solider with Procession

The city of Big Rapids honored a fallen soldier on Friday night.

Sergeant First Class Jeffery Saum passed away on December 7th at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.

On Friday, the city wanted to welcome him home and lay him to rest by acknowledging his service.

Sergeant Jeffery Saum is a Big Rapids native.

He graduated from Big Rapids High School in 2006.

Squad cars and a firetruck led a procession through Big Rapids.

They came from U.S 131 down Perry Street, then went south on State Street, and ended at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.

Homefront Military Liaison, Debra Ankerson says, “For the families— they’re broken, they’re sad. When they get cards or people coming through or in this situation a procession, it’s just a very honorable service to him and therefore to the family.”

Sergeant Saum will be remembered by his wife Emilee Saum, and two children— Everest and Josephine.