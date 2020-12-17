WATCH LIVE: Antrim Co. Election Results Undergo Bipartisan Audit, Hand Count

Antrim County’s election results are being hand-tallied.

The audit will be conducted on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. by The Michigan Bureau of Elections Antrim County Clerk’s Office and a bipartisan team of clerks. 9&10 News is streaming this on 9&10 Plus, found on the Free VUit app.

This comes after the results of an audit by Allied Security Operations Group that critics say is full of problems and claims that are incomplete–or just plain inaccurate.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s Office sent out a release stating the hand tally is expected to confirm the accuracy of the official machine-tabulated results. Those same results were certified by a bipartisan board of county canvassers.

In a statement, Benson said, “While we know the machine tabulators functioned properly in Antrim, we are conducting this audit to assure the public of what countless officials from both parties at the federal, state and local levels have already confirmed – that this was the most secure election in our nation’s history and the certified results are an accurate reflection of the will of the voters.”

This comes after the county had to retract its original unofficial election results.

Back on election night, the unofficial results shortchanged President Trump by thousands of votes and inflated Joe Biden’s, showing the normally red state turned blue. Later, a recount confirmed President Trump actually won the county.

The Antrim County Clerk says the incorrect numbers are a result of human error. Late additions to ballots in two precincts, done incorrectly, started a chain reaction that lead to the mistake.