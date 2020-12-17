Tuscarora Police Department Receives Donated Snowmobile

Members of the Indian River community showed their support for their police department by gifting them a brand new snowmobile.

Their old sled, made in 2007, had fallen into disrepair so many times the department decided it wasn’t worth keeping it in service.

Mark Melvin of Indian River provided most of the funds and the rest was given by a local family. Burt Lake Marina sold the snowmobile at cost and installed the proper police equipment free of charge. Police Chief Gordon Temple was there to accept the donation. “There’s just so many community volunteer members who are willing to keep their police department in the proper equipment,” he said. “It’s just a really special place to be in law enforcement in northern Michigan.

An officer will use the sled to patrol the local snowmobile tracks.