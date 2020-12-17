Treetops Thursday: Spud-tacular Snowshoe Lunch

Baby, it’s cold outside! Which is why many of us turn into ‘couch potatoes’ this time of year. But, Treetops Resort in Gaylord wants to help us get up and get moving while enjoying the beauty of a Michigan winter.

“We’re trying to appeal to the inner-couch potato in everybody,” said food and beverage director, Gabe Bober. “We’ve got our new event that we branded – Spud-tacular Snowshoe Lunch“. The event is set to run on January 2 from 11 AM – 3 PM and will take place along the historic Potato Railroad on Treetops’ property. “The Potato Railroad trail was once a railroad grade hauling potatoes to local communities,” Bober mentioned.

The Guided snowshoe hike will feature multiple food stations featuring potato dishes accompanied by non-alcoholic beverages. Each guest will leave with a bundle of information on the history of the railroad and potato industry, a full belly, as well as a vintage Mr. Potato Head souvenir to take home.

“We wanted to do an event that anyone could enjoy, so we tailored the menu to fit that,” Bober explained. “The trails have some hills to them, but overall just a relaxing and physically distanced event”.

Click here for more information about ‘Spud-tacular Snowshoe Lunch’.