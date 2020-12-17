State: School Enrollment Down More Than 53,000

Michigan’s State Superintendent says 53,000 fewer students were enrolled in school this fall compared to last fall.

Superintendent Michael Rice says there’s a few attributing factors to that decline in enrollment.

Over the last 10 years, Michigan’s school population declined an average of 13,000 students annually.

Parents of more than 17,000 public school students told their district they are homeschooling this year, which is up from the previous year, but is attributed to parents who are not working or working from home.

Michigan also has about 13,000 fewer kindergarten children that last year, also adding to this year’s major enrollment drop.

That still leaves about 13,000 students the state cannot account for.

Rice says the state needs to find a way to know the numbers of public, private, parochial and homeschool students to know how many students in Michigan aren’t begin educated at all.