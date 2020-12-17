State Conducts Audit of Antrim County Presidential Election Results

Antrim County conducted a forensic audit of its election results on Thursday.

Preliminary results showed a shift of 12 votes in favor of President Trump.

That’s out of more than 15,000 votes cast in the county.

The state typically does audits after elections, and chose to audit the presidential vote in Antrim County after the results gained national attention.

The unofficial results on election night showed President-Elect Joe Biden winning the heavily Republican county.

The clerk says that was the result of human error and the county’s results were later certified with President Trump winning the county.

The county’s voting machines are also at the center of a lawsuit and forensic audit.

One by one, election workers looked over, reviewed and counted every ballot cast in this year’s presidential election in Antrim County.

“Right now this is an audit, so what’s happening, is by hand, we have different groups behind me that are taking each ballot in teams of two and agreeing together who was voted on, making piles of each then they’re going back and actually counting those piles,” said Deputy Administrator for Antrim County, Jeremy Scott.

The county says they believe the results of the audit will fall right in line with what’s already been certified.

“There’s always a chance of a few voters here or there because, as our representative from bureau of elections said, you’re looking at these by hand, and a machine sees a mark, it senses a mark, it doesn’t always understand what a human does, but generally speaking, we’re going to see the same results,” said Scott.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson released this statement on the audit in Antrim County:

“While we know the machine tabulators functioned properly in Antrim, we are conducting this audit to assure the public of what countless officials from both parties at the federal, state and local levels have already confirmed – that this was the most secure election in our nation’s history and the certified results are an accurate reflection of the will of the voters,” said Benson.

The results of the audit will be made public.