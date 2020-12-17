‘Spice’ Up Your Holiday Gifts with Northern Spice Company in Manistee

Looking to spice up your holiday gifts?

The Northern Spice Company in Manistee has a wide array of spices and gift baskets to please just about anyone on your list!

Established in 2016, they use all fresh ingredients to create the best spices of so many different varieties. They use the freshest of ingredients to craft their specialty spices right in Manistee.

They have a storefront in downtown Manistee and a full online store.

For the holidays, they offer a wide assortment of gift basics to please anyone from the movie lover to the BBQ master.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr checked things out with one of the owners. Watch the video above to see some of they have to offer!

