Six Men Indicted in Plot to Kidnap Governor Whitmer

A federal grand jury has indicted six men accused of the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The men were originally charged on a complaint, but now have taken a step toward a federal trial.

Thursday morning, Brandon Caserta, Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Barry Croft and Daniel Harris were arraigned on the conspiracy to kidnap charge brought by the grand jury.

This all stems from the plot thwarted by the FBI in October where the men were plotting to overthrow the state government including kidnapping Governor Whitmer and forcing her to stand trial for treason due to her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no trial date set yet, but the trial is expected to take three weeks.