Santa Clause to Visit Sault Ste. Marie a Little Early This Year

Christmas is a week away and a local fire department is helping to spread the holiday cheer this evening. The Sault Ste. Marie City Fire Chief, Scott Labonte, got a phone call couple of days ago with a special request.

“Late Tuesday afternoon, the fire department got a telephone call, and it was a number we did not recognize, and they patched it through to my phone,” said Chief Labonte. “It was a very jolly old gentleman. He identified himself as Mr. S….and later said that he was Santa Claus. He asked for help. Due to everything going on in the world right now, he is calling on all his friends….firefighters, police officers, all emergency services to help him spread Christmas cheer. I said we will step up to bat and help him by parading him around with trucks and help spread all that cheer. Santa is going to ride the ladder truck…which is the biggest truck. He is going to get a lot of attention and that’s what we want to do”.

Santa's route around the Soo will start at the fire station at 5:30 PM.