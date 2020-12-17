Russia Not Permitted to Use Name, Flag at Next Two Olympic Games

Russia is not allowed to use its name, flag or anthem at the next two Olympic Games or any world championships for the next two years.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport made the ruling Thursday. The ruling is half of the four-year ban that was proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Russia was accused of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow.

The ban also blocks Russia from bidding to host any major sporting event for two years.

Russian Olympic athletes are permitted to compete in Tokyo and Beijing but will compete as neutral athletes, if they are not banned for suspected doping.