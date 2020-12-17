Roscommon Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Delivers Turkeys, Gift Cards for Operation Present Patrol

This week, the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department rolled out Operation Present Patrol.

For the past six years, the sheriff’s department has been taking part in Operation Present Patrol.

Originally, the week before Christmas the department would give out turkeys instead of tickets during traffic stops.

This year, they chose to do home deliveries with turkeys and gift cards to nominated households.

The event is put on by donations from Roscommon and Houghton Lake Rotary.

Operation Present Patrol aims to bridge the gap between police and the public.

The sheriff’s office says these gifts go a long way, especially this year.

“We have a lot of people in our community that need assistance especially right now with everything that’s going on, people that aren’t working. So to receive a small token like a turkey and a gift card goes a long way,” said Sheriff Ed Stern.

This year the department delivered 120 turkeys.