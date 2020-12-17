Preliminary Data Released in State’s COVID-19 Wastewater Monitoring Project

'The idea is that people who have been infected with the virus, whether they’re sick or not, shed the virus in their feces'

Preliminary data results have been released on a statewide project to detect COVID-19 in wastewater.

“This is just one more thing that research can look at in wastewater as an indication of what’s going on in a community or population,” says Susan Peters, a waterborne disease epidemiologist at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

More than 270 communities across the state are participating in a pilot project by MDHSS and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to test wastewater for the COVD-19 virus.

“We know that there is a certain proportion of people who are infected that don’t show symptoms and therefore may not go get tested, so this is really a way for public health to dial in on a whole-nother segment of infected individuals that we otherwise wouldn’t know about,” says Peters.

This week, the health department and EGLE released their findings in four counties: Genesee, Marquette, Macomb and Manistee.

Shannon Briggs, a toxicologist in the water resources division for EGLE, says, “When we start collecting all of these results, we can look at it across the state and make some comparisons, so it’s not just one little community over here.”

The goal is to look at how the virus may be moving through a community — or leaving.

Briggs says, “With the SARS-COV-2 virus that we’re monitoring, we can see that there’s presence or absence, but also measuring, quantifying how much is present or absent, so we can see if there’s an increasing trend or decreasing trend or are the levels or measurement staying about the same.”

In Manistee County, the data shows that at the five sites tested, the virus was detected in 48.6- percent of the 35 samples collected.

Joan Rose, professor of water microbiology at Michigan State University says, “[Manistee] is lower than other cities and we’ve start to see it come down now after the Thanksgiving holiday, so I think they’re doing a pretty good job of communicated and attempting to implement public health measures.”

Now, researchers hope this can shed light on how to improve community outreach as the state begins to implement the vaccine.

“I think we can use this to help guide what we’re going to do,” says Rose.

The preliminary data are available on the State of Michigan Coronavirus Data website as part of the December 15, 2020 slide deck. For more details about this project, visit the EGLE pilot project website and the State of Michigan website on wastewater surveillance.