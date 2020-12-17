Powerful Winter Storm Rocks Northeast

At least two people are dead as a powerful nor’easter swept through the northeast overnight.

An estimated 70 million people were in the storm’s path. Some say it’s the biggest snowstorm they’ve seen in years.

It brought in heavy snow and high winds, causing car accidents and leaving thousands without power.

By the time the storm is over, some places could have up to two feet of snow.

More snow fell in New York City from this storm compared to all of last winter. Snowplow crews have been trained to work around restaurants’ makeshift outdoor dining setups since indoor dining is closed because of coronavirus regulations.

The storm isn’t stopping the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says he is confident UPS and FedEx know how to handle winter storms and he has staffers in place to help receive the shipments.