Pence to Receive Vaccine, Moderna’s Final Approval Looms Closer

More help is on the way to end the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday the Food and Drug Administration is expected to vote to recommend approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

It could gain final approval for emergency use as early as Friday.

Earlier this week, an FDA committee confirmed Moderna’s vaccine is safe and effective. It would be the second vaccine behind Pfizer’s shot to be approved for emergency use.

Health experts continue to stress the vaccine offers a relief in the battle against the virus.

“We hope that the overwhelming percentage of the population will accept the vaccine. If we do that, we will get a veil or an umbrella of herd immunity over the population.”

On Friday Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams are set to receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine publicly at the White House.

And President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive the shot as early as next week.

Countries and cities around the world are imposing tougher COVID-19 restrictions as the holidays approach.

Coronavirus cases keep spiking in London, forcing the city to go into its third lockdown.

In Germany, all non-essential stores and businesses are shut down until Jan. 10.

And in the Netherlands schools and shops are closed.

There is some light in the fight against the coronavirus, Australia is reporting fewer than 10 cases a day and they do not have a vaccine.