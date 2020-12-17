MTM On The Road: John Ball Zoo Hosting Howliday Virtual Safaris With Some Zoo Favorites

You can still hang out with your favorite animals at the John Ball Zoo, virtually!

The zoo is offering their virtual safaris once again.

This Howliday series will highlight different animals with enrichment items and give you more insight into their personalities.

Some of the animals included in this are penguins, red pandas, tigers and otters.

For $5, kids can relax at the comfort of their homes and take part in this fun experience! Register here.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at how these safaris are.