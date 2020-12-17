Michigan Lawmakers Sign Off on Flint Water Crisis Settlement Plan

In a late-night session, Michigan lawmakers made progress on several bills including one over the proposed settlement of the Flint water crisis.

Legislators finalized a plan to borrow $600,000 to finance the state’s planned settlement with Flint residents.

The plan would authorize a loan from the state economic fund, costing more than $1 billion to repay over 30 years, which is $35 million per year.

If approved, the settlement is believed to be the state government’s largest ever.

Flint’s water was contaminated with high levels of lead in 2014 after the city switched water sources to save money.