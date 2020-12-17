Michigan Lawmakers Pass Bills to Clear Way for College Athletes to be Paid

Michigan lawmakers approved bills Wednesday that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness.

Under one measure, in-state NCAA schools and athletic conference could not block student-athletes from being paid.

A second measure would make it legal for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes.

If passed, Michigan would be only the fourth state with such a law.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bill soon.